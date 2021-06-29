Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek joining semiconductor research association

MediaTek joining 8 of top 10 chip companies in SRC

  678
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/29 15:48
MediaTek chip (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), an industry analysis group, announced MediaTek as its newest member on Tuesday (June 28).

The fabless Taiwanese chipmaker joins eight of the top 10 semiconductor companies as members of the SRC Research Consortium, according to an SRC press release. As a member, MediaTek can bolster its research through partnerships and programs within the SRC.

Member organizations can utilize a large network of resources in academia and tap into a pipeline of graduate students entering the industry’s workforce. MediaTek is also involved in advanced research through the Task Force on American Innovation and through the Semiconductor Industry Association.

“They are the world leader in smartphone chipset sales and are helping to usher in the next era of computing and communications with their Dimensity 5G chipset family,” said Todd Younkin, president and CEO of SRC.

Working with SRC’s Decadal Plan Committee, researchers at MediaTek recently worked on a report from the group that outlined research priorities for semiconductor and information communications technologies over the next 10 years, the press release said.

The SRC Research Consortium has recently added some heavyweight international players, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung, AMD, and SK hynix. Longstanding member organizations include Intel, Texas Instruments, IBM, Micron, NXP, and Qualcomm.
MediaTek
Semiconductor Research Corporation
SRC Research Consortium
Taiwan
tech

Updated : 2021-06-30 08:01 GMT+08:00

