Lithuanian charity thanks Taiwan for cash donations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An institution promoting welfare for pregnant women in Lithuania has expressed gratitude to Taiwan for an influx of donations as the two countries continue to engage in reciprocal acts of kindness.

Jill Chang (張瀞仁), philanthropy advisor for the international non-profit organization Give2Asia, said in a Monday (June 28) Facebook post that the non-governmental Crisis Pregnancy Center (Krizinio Nestumo Centras) in Vilnius, Lithuania, had written her an email thanking Taiwanese for their cash donations to the facility through the Global Giving platform.

Simona Nevierienė, project coordinator of the fundraiser project, wrote that she was amazed to find that the social welfare institution had recently received 87 new donations from Taiwan via Global Giving, accompanied by messages such as “Love from Taiwan,” “Thanks from Taiwan,” and “Taiwan loves Lithuania.”

The project aims to support women in the Baltic country who face financial or emotional problems in raising children. Chang’s Facebook post was met with positive comments by Taiwanese netizens, many of whom were inspired and made their own donations to the cause.

Lithuania last week pledged a donation of 20,000 AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan to help it address a shortage of jabs. The offer sparked talk in Taiwanese society about ways to return the favor, with foods company I-Mei gifting the country a container of its signature puff snacks in a gesture of goodwill.