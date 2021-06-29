Alexa
Taiwan’s China Airlines completes 1st round of COVID vaccination of pilots

20% of pilots at CAL, EVA Air have received their second shot: CAA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/29 14:53
A disinfection crew working at a Taiwanese airport in May 

A disinfection crew working at a Taiwanese airport in May  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All pilots working for China Airlines (CAL) have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, while 95 percent of their colleagues at rival EVA Air have done so, reports said Tuesday (June 29).

CAL pilots staying at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport have been seen as the main cause for Taiwan’s first serious mass outbreak of the coronavirus, which has led to a nationwide Level 3 alert that began in mid-May and is tentatively set to end on July 12.

The airline told the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) Monday (June 28) that all of its 1,258 pilots have completed the first round of inoculations, while 95 percent of EVA Air's 1,267 pilots have received their first dose. Meanwhile, 97 percent of the cabin crews at CAL and EVA have done so, CNA reported.

The second round of inoculations has already started, with more than 20 percent of pilots and over 10 percent of cabin staff at both airlines having been vaccinated with a second dose, the CAA said.

Tougher quarantine requirements for pilots and airline staff arriving from overseas went into force on June 27 as Taiwan makes an effort to combat the spread of COVID and the Delta variant in particular
Updated : 2021-06-30 07:59 GMT+08:00

