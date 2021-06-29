Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 29) reported 54 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest number of cases reported in one day since May 14.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 54 new local coronavirus cases and zero imported cases. He also announced eight deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 643.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 19 males and 35 females between the ages of five and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 16-28. Of these cases, 22 were in New Taipei City, and 20 in Taipei City, with four cases each in Taoyuan City and Hsinchu County, two in Changhua County and one case each in Keelung City and Pingtung County.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 31 are from known sources, five are from unknown sources, and 18 are still under investigation. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the eight coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday include five men and three women between the ages of 60 and 80. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 9 to June 19.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 15 and June 20, while the dates of death ranged from June 25 to June 27.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 13,435 cases announced between May 11 and June 27, 10,086 have been released from quarantine. This means the ratio of those released from isolation has reached 75.1 percent of confirmed cases.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,311,961 COVID-19 tests, with 1,295,813 coming back negative. Out of the 14,748 confirmed cases, 1,170 were imported, 13,525 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 102 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 643 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 635 deaths from local infections, 325 were in New Taipei City; 245 in Taipei City; 21 in Keelung City; 18 in Taoyuan City; 10 in Changhua County; four each were in Taichung City and Hsinchu County; two each were in Yilan County and Hualien County; and one each was in Miaoli County, Taitung County, Yunlin County, and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.