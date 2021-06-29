Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

Level 2 shockwaves from magnitude 4.9 temblor felt in Taipei

  691
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/29 14:18
Map showing epicenter of magnitude 4.9 quake. (CWB image)

Map showing epicenter of magnitude 4.9 quake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (June 29), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 51.3 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 67 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in Hualien County and Taipei City. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taichung City, Nantou County, Hsinchu County, and Yunlin County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan
2021/06/28 17:40
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles east Taiwan
2021/06/23 13:57
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
2021/06/20 23:02
Magnitude 5.3 quake among 3 to strike east Taiwan in 3 minutes
Magnitude 5.3 quake among 3 to strike east Taiwan in 3 minutes
2021/06/11 15:44
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks east Taiwan
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks east Taiwan
2021/06/11 13:28

Updated : 2021-06-30 07:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths