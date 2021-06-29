Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (June 29), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 51.3 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 67 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in Hualien County and Taipei City. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taichung City, Nantou County, Hsinchu County, and Yunlin County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.