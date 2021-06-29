Taiwan streamlines passport application process

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (June 29) announced that the passport application process will become easier starting from July 1.

MOFA said that beginning next month, Taiwanese applying for passports can verify their identities and download personal information through the MyData platform in advance, CNA reported.

A person must first obtain a set of authorized barcodes on their mobile device through MyData, and then they can use the barcodes for identification verification. Next, they need to print out their personal information and bring it to the Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) or other places able to handle MyData applications.

The information will be used as a supporting document when applying for a passport, saving applicants the time and money they would in the past have had to spend acquiring household registration and family information at the household registration office.

MOFA pointed out that MyData information is valid for eight hours, the authorization barcodes for 20 minutes, and the verification password for only two minutes. If one wants to print personal data through the MyData platform, they need to pay attention to their time, the ministry said. Furthermore, the information can only be presented by the applicant or a legal representative.

MOFA said that complete household registration information from MyData can also be used as an identity document for a minor when applying for a passport. Additionally, if the passport applicant is a Taiwanese national over 14 years old, they still have to present their original national ID card for verification.

For more information on the streamlined passport application process, please click here or call BOCA’s passport service at (02) 2343-2888 for any questions.