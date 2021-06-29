Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan streamlines passport application process

Applicants can now obtain personal information in advance through MyData platform

  2073
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/29 13:58
Taiwan passport (MOFA photo)

Taiwan passport (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (June 29) announced that the passport application process will become easier starting from July 1.

MOFA said that beginning next month, Taiwanese applying for passports can verify their identities and download personal information through the MyData platform in advance, CNA reported.

A person must first obtain a set of authorized barcodes on their mobile device through MyData, and then they can use the barcodes for identification verification. Next, they need to print out their personal information and bring it to the Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) or other places able to handle MyData applications.

The information will be used as a supporting document when applying for a passport, saving applicants the time and money they would in the past have had to spend acquiring household registration and family information at the household registration office.

MOFA pointed out that MyData information is valid for eight hours, the authorization barcodes for 20 minutes, and the verification password for only two minutes. If one wants to print personal data through the MyData platform, they need to pay attention to their time, the ministry said. Furthermore, the information can only be presented by the applicant or a legal representative.

MOFA said that complete household registration information from MyData can also be used as an identity document for a minor when applying for a passport. Additionally, if the passport applicant is a Taiwanese national over 14 years old, they still have to present their original national ID card for verification.

For more information on the streamlined passport application process, please click here or call BOCA’s passport service at (02) 2343-2888 for any questions.
Taiwan
MOFA
passport application
Taiwan passport
MyData

RELATED ARTICLES

Acting head of Taiwan office in Macau repatriates after visa refusal
Acting head of Taiwan office in Macau repatriates after visa refusal
2021/06/29 20:33
King of Taiwan's African ally flees country amid protests: Reports
King of Taiwan's African ally flees country amid protests: Reports
2021/06/29 19:13
COVID vaccine export simplification to take center stage at Taiwan-US trade talks
COVID vaccine export simplification to take center stage at Taiwan-US trade talks
2021/06/29 17:40
Latest Coast Guard vessel stationed in Taiwan's Hualien
Latest Coast Guard vessel stationed in Taiwan's Hualien
2021/06/29 17:29
Yushan National Park offers virtual trip to Taiwan’s highest mountain
Yushan National Park offers virtual trip to Taiwan’s highest mountain
2021/06/29 17:25

Updated : 2021-06-30 07:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths