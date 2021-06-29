Alexa
Taiwan records hottest month of May since 1947

Central Weather Bureau expects 3 or 4 typhoons during 2021 season

  1497
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/29 13:35
May 2021 showed the highest average temperature for a month of May since 1947  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The average temperature in May reached 27.8 degrees Celsius, the highest level for the month since May of 1947, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Tuesday (June 29).

Temperatures are likely to continue to hit the high end throughout summer, while August is likely to be the wettest month, CNA reported.

The average of 27.8 degrees for May 2021 was 1.8 degrees higher than the average overall May temperature, while the month also recorded virtually no rainfall at all, the CWB said.

Forecasters were expecting three to four typhoons to impact the weather in Taiwan this summer. Last year, not a single typhoon passed directly over the country, leading to a drought during the spring of 2021, with water restrictions imposed on parts of central Taiwan.

The problem was resolved by the passage of three fronts arriving in Taiwan beginning May 30, which brought the expected “plum rains” with a normal value of 447.1 millimeters, the CWB said. The only difference was that the rains were split over three fronts and that the south received more precipitation than the north.
