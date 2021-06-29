Injured Sio out of Australia's test series against France

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Seasoned prop Scott Sio has been ruled out of Australia’s squad for the three-test rugby series against France after sustaining a hamstring injury in training.

Sio had scans on the weekend and team medical staff decided he should return to Canberra for further treatment. Uncapped Melbourne Rebels frontrower Cameron Orr was added to the Wallabies’ squad on Tuesday.

The series is scheduled to kick off next Wednesday in Brisbane, the first of three matches in 11 days.

The opening test was relocated from Sydney after Australia's biggest city went into two-week lockdown on the weekend following a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Brisbane, now scheduled to host the first and third tests, was going into a three-day lockdown on Tuesday.

