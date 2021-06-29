AP PHOTOS: The rise and fall of Hong Kong's July 1 protests

In this March 2, 2021, file photo, former law professor Benny Tai, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the ma... In this March 2, 2021, file photo, former law professor Benny Tai, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, gives the thumbs up as he is escorted by Correctional Services officers in Hong Kong, A national security law enacted in 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions have stifled major protests in Hong Kong including an annual march on July 1. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)