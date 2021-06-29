Taiwan Coast Guard detains Chinese crew for illegal fishing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard on Monday (June 28) seized a Chinese fishing boat after it crossed into Taiwan’s maritime territory near Penghu.

A patrol boat from the Coast Guard's Penghu Offshore Flotilla was on a routine mission when it detected the Chinese fishing boat "Aonanao 3120" within Taiwan’s borders, 20.7 nautical miles west of Huayu Islet, CNA reported. The patrol boat broadcast three radio messages ordering the vessel to stop for inspection, but the Chinese crew attempted a speedy getaway and even threatened the Coast Guard officers by brandishing knives and iron rods.

In the end, the officers successfully boarded the vessel after taking out their shotguns and found 760 kilograms of fish onboard, which they dumped back into the ocean, per CNA. Once the vessel was towed back to Penghu, the Penghu Health Bureau disinfected the boat, and its crew members all tested negative for COVID-19.

The case will be handled based on the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

The Penghu Offshore Flotilla stated that a total of six Chinese fishing vessels have been seized for illegally crossing the border this year.