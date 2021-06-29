Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Malaysia PM announces $36 bn aid package amid extended lockdown

  223
By REUTERS
2021/06/29 10:28
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, thumbs up during a press conference at prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia. 

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, thumbs up during a press conference at prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia.  (AP photo)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced a 150 billion ringgit ($36.22 billion) aid package, including cash aid and wage subsidies, a day after extending a nationwide lockdown indefinitely to tackle a stubborn COVID-19 outbreak.

Lockdown measures originally set to end on Monday would not be eased until daily reported cases fell below 4,000, the state news agency reported on Sunday, citing Muhyiddin.

On Monday, Malaysia reported 5,218 new infections, bringing total cases to 739,266, including 5,001 deaths.

The latest aid package includes a fiscal injection of 10 billion ringgit from the government, Muhyiddin said in a televised address on Monday.

"What I can promise today is that, even within a narrow fiscal space... I will not compromise in the effort to protect the people's welfare and to fight COVID-19," he said.

The government will allocate an additional 3.8 billion ringgit for a wage subsidy programme, and roll out more cash aid, loan moratoriums, tax breaks, grants, subsidies and other measures, Muhyiddin said.

The Southeast Asian nation would also spend an additional 1 billion ringgit to ramp up its inoculation programme, including 400 million ringgit to buy more vaccines, he added.

The funds would ensure 130% of the country's 32 million population would be covered and would extend vaccinations to youths aged 12 to 18.

In addition to lower infection numbers, the government has said lockdown measures would only be eased when the country reached specific targets in vaccination rates and healthcare capacity.

As of Saturday, around 15.5% of the population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6% have received two doses, Muhyiddin said.

Updated : 2021-06-30 07:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths