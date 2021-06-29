Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 08:44
Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 200 011 010 5 11 0
New York 110 001 000 3 6 1

Bundy, Suarez (2), Cishek (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi; King, Luetge (5), Green (6), Cortes Jr. (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Suarez 3-1. L_King 0-4. Sv_R.Iglesias (14). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (26), Lagares (2). New York, Urshela (10), Stanton (14).

___

Detroit 010 120 010 5 7 0
Cleveland 230 421 10x 13 19 0

Manning, Del Pozo (4), B.Farmer (5), Norris (7), Alexander (8) and J.Rogers; Morgan, Sandlin (6), Parker (7), Wittgren (8), Shaw (9) and Hedges. W_Morgan 1-2. L_Manning 1-2. HRs_Detroit, M.Cabrera (6), J.Rogers (4), Grossman (3). Cleveland, Hedges (4), J.Ramírez (2).

___

Kansas City 320 000 000 5 12 1
Boston 110 301 00x 6 9 0

Duffy, K.Zimmer (4), Staumont (5), C.Hernández (7) and S.Perez; G.Richards, Sawamura (6), J.Taylor (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_Sawamura 4-0. L_Staumont 0-2. Sv_M.Barnes (17). HRs_Kansas City, C.Santana (4), M.Taylor (6), Merrifield (7). Boston, K.Hernández (8), Dalbec (10), Renfroe (11).

___

Baltimore 001 020 105 9 15 1
Houston 000 200 203 7 10 1

Eshelman, Sulser (4), H.Harvey (6), Scott (7), T.Wells (7), Fry (8), Plutko (9) and Severino; Greinke, Scrubb (6), B.Taylor (7), Bielak (8), Garza Jr. (9) and Maldonado. W_Fry 2-2. L_Bielak 2-3. Sv_Plutko (1). HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (4), Hays (0).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0 6 1
Colorado 001 010 00x 2 5 1

Anderson, Holmes (6), Shreve (7), Crick (8) and Stallings; Freeland, Kinley (6), Chacín (7), Estévez (8), Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Freeland 1-2. L_Anderson 3-8. Sv_Bard (11). HRs_Colorado, El.Díaz (1).

___

Philadelphia 000 220 000 4 8 1
Cincinnati 002 000 46x 12 12 0

Howard, Falter (3), Feliz (7), De Los Santos (8), N.Maton (8) and Knapp; Miley, Hembree (7), Hendrix (8), Osich (9) and Barnhart, Stephenson. W_Hembree 2-3. L_Feliz 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, N.Castellanos (3), Votto (9).

___

New York 000 000 130 4 10 3
Washington 210 011 03x 8 11 1

Eickhoff, Reid-Foley (7), M.Castro (8) and Mazeika, McCann; Espino, Clay (6), Suero (7), J.Miller (8), Hand (8) and Gomes. W_Espino 2-2. L_Eickhoff 0-1. Sv_Hand (17). HRs_New York, Alonso (12), McKinney (4). Washington, Schwarber (24), T.Turner (0), Parra (1), Zimmerman (6).

___

Chicago 200 000 200 4 5 0
Milwaukee 201 001 010x 14 15 1

Hendricks, Chafin (7), Tepera (8), Tr.Megill (8), Sogard (8) and Lobaton; F.Peralta, Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), M.Sánchez (9) and Narváez. W_D.Williams 5-1. L_Tepera 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Happ (2), Wisdom (3). Milwaukee, A.García (4), Adames (11), Hiura (4).

___

Arizona 000 010 000 1 7 1
St. Louis 001 000 60x 7 10 0

Faria, Young (5), de Geus (8) and Varsho; LeBlanc, Helsley (5), Gant (6), G.Cabrera (6), Gallegos (7), A.Miller (8), Waddell (9) and Molina. W_Gallegos 5-1. L_Young 2-6. HRs_Arizona, Rojas (10). St. Louis, DeJong (1).

___

San Francisco 001 001 000 2 11 0
Los Angeles 200 100 00x 3 5 0

DeSclafani, J.García (6), Sherfy (7), Leone (8) and Posey; Bauer, V.González (7), Treinen (8), Jansen (9) and W.Smith. W_Bauer 8-5. L_DeSclafani 8-3. Sv_Jansen (19). HRs_San Francisco, Wade Jr. (2), Crawford (2). Los Angeles, Betts (2), Muncy (3), W.Smith (3).

Updated : 2021-06-30 07:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths