Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 200 011 010 — 5 11 0 New York 110 001 000 — 3 6 1

Bundy, Suarez (2), Cishek (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi; King, Luetge (5), Green (6), Cortes Jr. (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Suarez 3-1. L_King 0-4. Sv_R.Iglesias (14). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (26), Lagares (2). New York, Urshela (10), Stanton (14).

___

Detroit 010 120 010 — 5 7 0 Cleveland 230 421 10x — 13 19 0

Manning, Del Pozo (4), B.Farmer (5), Norris (7), Alexander (8) and J.Rogers; Morgan, Sandlin (6), Parker (7), Wittgren (8), Shaw (9) and Hedges. W_Morgan 1-2. L_Manning 1-2. HRs_Detroit, M.Cabrera (6), J.Rogers (4), Grossman (3). Cleveland, Hedges (4), J.Ramírez (2).

___

Kansas City 320 000 000 — 5 12 1 Boston 110 301 00x — 6 9 0

Duffy, K.Zimmer (4), Staumont (5), C.Hernández (7) and S.Perez; G.Richards, Sawamura (6), J.Taylor (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_Sawamura 4-0. L_Staumont 0-2. Sv_M.Barnes (17). HRs_Kansas City, C.Santana (4), M.Taylor (6), Merrifield (7). Boston, K.Hernández (8), Dalbec (10), Renfroe (11).

___

Baltimore 001 020 105 — 9 15 1 Houston 000 200 203 — 7 10 1

Eshelman, Sulser (4), H.Harvey (6), Scott (7), T.Wells (7), Fry (8), Plutko (9) and Severino; Greinke, Scrubb (6), B.Taylor (7), Bielak (8), Garza Jr. (9) and Maldonado. W_Fry 2-2. L_Bielak 2-3. Sv_Plutko (1). HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (4), Hays (0).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 6 1 Colorado 001 010 00x — 2 5 1

Anderson, Holmes (6), Shreve (7), Crick (8) and Stallings; Freeland, Kinley (6), Chacín (7), Estévez (8), Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Freeland 1-2. L_Anderson 3-8. Sv_Bard (11). HRs_Colorado, El.Díaz (1).

___

Philadelphia 000 220 000 — 4 8 1 Cincinnati 002 000 46x — 12 12 0

Howard, Falter (3), Feliz (7), De Los Santos (8), N.Maton (8) and Knapp; Miley, Hembree (7), Hendrix (8), Osich (9) and Barnhart, Stephenson. W_Hembree 2-3. L_Feliz 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, N.Castellanos (3), Votto (9).

___

New York 000 000 130 — 4 10 3 Washington 210 011 03x — 8 11 1

Eickhoff, Reid-Foley (7), M.Castro (8) and Mazeika, McCann; Espino, Clay (6), Suero (7), J.Miller (8), Hand (8) and Gomes. W_Espino 2-2. L_Eickhoff 0-1. Sv_Hand (17). HRs_New York, Alonso (12), McKinney (4). Washington, Schwarber (24), T.Turner (0), Parra (1), Zimmerman (6).

___

Chicago 200 000 200 — 4 5 0 Milwaukee 201 001 010x — 14 15 1

Hendricks, Chafin (7), Tepera (8), Tr.Megill (8), Sogard (8) and Lobaton; F.Peralta, Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), M.Sánchez (9) and Narváez. W_D.Williams 5-1. L_Tepera 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Happ (2), Wisdom (3). Milwaukee, A.García (4), Adames (11), Hiura (4).

___

Arizona 000 010 000 — 1 7 1 St. Louis 001 000 60x — 7 10 0

Faria, Young (5), de Geus (8) and Varsho; LeBlanc, Helsley (5), Gant (6), G.Cabrera (6), Gallegos (7), A.Miller (8), Waddell (9) and Molina. W_Gallegos 5-1. L_Young 2-6. HRs_Arizona, Rojas (10). St. Louis, DeJong (1).

___

San Francisco 001 001 000 — 2 11 0 Los Angeles 200 100 00x — 3 5 0

DeSclafani, J.García (6), Sherfy (7), Leone (8) and Posey; Bauer, V.González (7), Treinen (8), Jansen (9) and W.Smith. W_Bauer 8-5. L_DeSclafani 8-3. Sv_Jansen (19). HRs_San Francisco, Wade Jr. (2), Crawford (2). Los Angeles, Betts (2), Muncy (3), W.Smith (3).