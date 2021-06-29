Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Minnesota man accused of killing mother with drug injection

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 06:29
Minnesota man accused of killing mother with drug injection

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities were searching Monday for a 62-year-old suburban Minneapolis man accused of injecting his ailing mother with a lethal dose of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Scott Henkel is charged with third-degree murder, four felony drug counts and a weapons possession violation in connection with the death of 82-year-old Carol L. Henkel in November 2020. Authorities say the two shared an apartment where police seized a large quantity of marijuana, other illicit drugs and a handgun.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Henkel’s arrest, the Star Tribune reported.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office turned over the body to a funeral home after determining that “the death appeared to be natural,” a search warrant affidavit stated. After one of her daughters told the examiner’s office that Scott Henkel was a street drug user and “possibly ‘injected’ his mother with heroin, a subsequent autopsy found “unexplained fentanyl” in her system and ruled that to be the cause of death.

Henkel, described in court filings as a “roadie” who sets up musical equipment for bands, said he gave his mother an over-the-counter pain reliever on the night she died and he didn’t know how she could have ingested fentanyl.

A search of the apartment and a locker at a storage facility found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, a .357-magnum handgun, ammunition, and a ledger that outlined numerous alleged drug transactions.

Updated : 2021-06-29 09:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township