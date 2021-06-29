Alexa
Coast Guard helicopter rescues 3 commercial fishermen

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 06:20
Three fisherman whose commercial vessel started taking on water and sinking were rescued from the waters off Long Island by a Coast Guard helicopter, officials said Monday.

The Coast Guard said the men were about 72 nautical miles (133 kilometers) southeast of Montauk, New York when they made an emergency call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard responded by cutter and helicopter, and arrived at the scene to find the men in a life raft, having abandoned their ship.

The three men were lifted into the helicopter and taken to a Coast Guard station.

Updated : 2021-06-29 09:25 GMT+08:00

