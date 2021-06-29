Alexa
Twins-White Sox series opener postponed by rain

By MICHAL DWOJAK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/29 05:29
Twins-White Sox series opener postponed by rain

CHICAGO (AP) — The opener of a scheduled four-game series between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox was postponed Monday because of rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on July 19.

Barring future postponements, the doubleheader will be the seventh of the season for Chicago and fourth for Minnesota. The Twins had a game against Cleveland postponed on Saturday.

Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA) and Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85), who were scheduled to pitch Monday, are now set for Tuesday.

The White Sox have lost seven of their last nine games, including two of three against Seattle over the weekend. The Twins have won seven of nine.

First-place Chicago leads Cleveland by 2 1/2 games in the AL Central and Minnesota by 11 1/2 games.

Updated : 2021-06-29 09:24 GMT+08:00

