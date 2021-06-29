Alexa
Rockies' Story to compete in Home Run Derby at Coors Field

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 05:57
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story said Monday he will compete in this year's Home Run Derby at Coors Field.

Story became the fourth player to confirm his participation in the event, joining Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. Alonso won the most recent Home Run Derby in 2019.

The competition will be held on July 12, the night before the All-Star Game.

Story was batting .254 with nine homers and 34 RBIs heading into Monday's game against Pittsburgh. He will be the 14th Rockies player to compete in the derby and the first since Charlie Blackmon in 2017.

“I like Trevor’s chances as much as anybody,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s got power and I think this ballpark will help him. This is his home park. So the sight lines and the background are something that he’s used to. But there’s no doubt there’s a little bit of pressure. Every guy has told me that. ... But Trevor, he can match anybody and he can win this thing for sure.”

Updated : 2021-06-29 09:24 GMT+08:00

