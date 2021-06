European Championship Glance

SECOND ROUND Saturday, June 26 Amsterdam

Denmark 4, Wales 0

London

Italy 2, Austria 1, ET

Sunday, June 27 Budapest, Hungary

Czech Republic 2, Netherlands 0

Seville, Spain

Belgium 1, Portugal 0

Monday, June 28 Copenhagen

Spain 5, Croatia 3, ET

Bucharest, Romania

Switzerland 3, France 3, ET, Switzerland wins 5-4 on penalties

Tuesday, June 29 London

England vs. Germany, 1600 GMT

Glasgow, Scotland

Sweden vs. Ukraine, 1900 GMT

QUARTERFINALS Friday, July 2 St. Petersburg, Russia

Switzerland vs. Spain, 1600 GMT

Munich

Belgium vs. Italy, 1900 GMT

Saturday, July 3 Baku, Azerbaijan

Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 1600 GMT

Rome

Sweden or Ukraine vs. England or Germany, 1900 GMT

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 6 London

St. Petersburg winner vs. Munich winner, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, July 7 London

Rome winner vs. Baku winner, 1900 GMT

FINAL Sunday, July 11 London

Semifinal winners, 1900 GMT