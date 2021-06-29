Alexa
Short stint: Pirates' Kranick to minors after perfect debut

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 04:45
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Max Kranick throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 27, 20...

DENVER (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned right-hander Max Kranick to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, a day after he pitched five perfect innings to win his major league debut.

The Pirates, who are using a six-man rotation, recalled right-hander Cody Ponce from Indianapolis.

Kranick retired all 15 batters he faced Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals before a lengthy rain delay forced him from the mound. The Pirates went on to win 7-2.

Kranick became the first pitcher since 1893 to leave after at least five innings with a perfect game intact in his MLB debut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-29 09:22 GMT+08:00

