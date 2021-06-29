Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Etsy, Intellia rise; Carnival, Exelixis fall

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 04:10
Etsy, Intellia rise; Carnival, Exelixis fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Boeing Co., down $8.42 to $239.96.

The airplane maker reportedly faces more delays with FAA certification of its 777X aircraft.

Exelixis Inc., down $5.40 to $18.02.

Investors were disappointed by results from a key study on a potential cancer treatment.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., up $44.60 to $133.43.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a developing treatment for a genetic disorder.

QAD Inc., up $14.15 to $87.05.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is buying the manufacturing software maker for about $2 billion.

Ventas Inc., down 30 cents to $58.01.

The healthcare facility owner and manager is buying New Senior Investment Group for about $2.3 billion.

Etsy Inc., up $13.61 to $198.41.

The online crafts marketplace is buying Brazil-based online marketplace Elo7 for $217 million.

Carnival Corp., down $1.98 to $26.15.

The cruise line operator plans to raise up to $500 million through a stock sale.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., up $4.11 to $28.86.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study on a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment.

Updated : 2021-06-29 09:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township