New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|162.70
|Up
|4.90
|Jul
|158.50
|163.20
|157.70
|162.25
|Up
|5.00
|Sep
|165.45
|Up
|4.80
|Sep
|158.20
|163.70
|157.50
|162.70
|Up
|4.90
|Dec
|160.55
|166.45
|160.35
|165.45
|Up
|4.80
|Mar
|163.60
|169.00
|163.00
|168.05
|Up
|4.85
|May
|164.85
|170.20
|164.35
|169.25
|Up
|4.80
|Jul
|165.85
|171.10
|165.40
|170.15
|Up
|4.70
|Sep
|166.65
|171.80
|166.25
|170.90
|Up
|4.60
|Dec
|167.35
|172.50
|167.30
|172.00
|Up
|4.60
|Mar
|168.40
|173.05
|168.40
|173.05
|Up
|4.60
|May
|169.20
|173.75
|169.20
|173.75
|Up
|4.60
|Jul
|173.85
|174.30
|173.85
|174.30
|Up
|4.55
|Sep
|174.50
|175.05
|174.50
|175.05
|Up
|4.55
|Dec
|171.25
|175.85
|171.25
|175.85
|Up
|4.75
|Mar
|176.55
|Up
|4.80
|May
|176.60
|Up
|4.85