Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 03:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 162.70 Up 4.90
Jul 158.50 163.20 157.70 162.25 Up 5.00
Sep 165.45 Up 4.80
Sep 158.20 163.70 157.50 162.70 Up 4.90
Dec 160.55 166.45 160.35 165.45 Up 4.80
Mar 163.60 169.00 163.00 168.05 Up 4.85
May 164.85 170.20 164.35 169.25 Up 4.80
Jul 165.85 171.10 165.40 170.15 Up 4.70
Sep 166.65 171.80 166.25 170.90 Up 4.60
Dec 167.35 172.50 167.30 172.00 Up 4.60
Mar 168.40 173.05 168.40 173.05 Up 4.60
May 169.20 173.75 169.20 173.75 Up 4.60
Jul 173.85 174.30 173.85 174.30 Up 4.55
Sep 174.50 175.05 174.50 175.05 Up 4.55
Dec 171.25 175.85 171.25 175.85 Up 4.75
Mar 176.55 Up 4.80
May 176.60 Up 4.85

Updated : 2021-06-29 09:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township