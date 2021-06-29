Champions Tour Statistics

Through June 27

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Jerry Kelly, $2,191,667. 2, Ernie Els, $1,934,679. 3, Bernhard Langer, $1,911,145. 4, Kevin Sutherland, $1,761,507. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $1,629,454. 6, Steve Stricker, $1,614,438. 7, Retief Goosen, $1,514,840. 8, Mike Weir, $1,468,812. 9, Jim Furyk, $1,452,180. 10, Scott Parel, $1,419,292. 11, Robert Karlsson, $1,381,077. 12, Fred Couples, $1,308,866. 13, Tim Petrovic, $1,277,360. 14, Darren Clarke, $1,161,935. 15, Alex Cejka, $1,156,373. 16, Woody Austin, $1,076,684. 17, Brett Quigley, $1,008,018. 18, David Toms, $968,720. 19, Rod Pampling, $942,828. 20, Doug Barron, $874,156. 21, Stephen Ames, $854,106. 22, Glen Day, $822,208. 23, Colin Montgomerie, $799,314. 24, Kenny Perry, $789,325. 25, Paul Broadhurst, $787,874.

Scoring

1, Kevin Sutherland, 68.70. 2, Bernhard Langer, 69.19. 3, Robert Karlsson, 69.41. 4, Ernie Els, 69.44. 5, Jerry Kelly, 69.46. 6, Retief Goosen, 69.49. 7, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.69. 8, Mike Weir, 69.77. 9, Scott Parel, 69.85. 10, David Toms, 70.10.

Driving Distance

1, Retief Goosen, 298.9. 2, Ernie Els, 297.5. 3, John Daly, 295.9. 4, Vijay Singh, 295.6. 5, Brandt Jobe, 293.0. 6, Darren Clarke, 291.3. 7, Scott McCarron, 290.6. 8, Robert Karlsson, 290.4. 9, Kenny Perry, 288.6. 10, Scott Parel, 288.4.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Fred Funk, 83.95%. 2, Olin Browne, 79.70%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 77.63%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 77.40%. 5, Jeff Maggert, 77.15%. 6, Paul Goydos, 77.01%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 76.86%. 8, Joe Durant, 76.84%. 9, Colin Montgomerie, 76.22%. 10, Glen Day, 75.76%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Kevin Sutherland, 76.05%. 2, Ernie Els, 74.31%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 73.19%. 4, Stephen Leaney, 72.83%. 5, Bernhard Langer, 72.59%. 6, Brandt Jobe, 71.90%. 7, Kenny Perry, 71.89%. 8, Gene Sauers, 71.33%. 9, Retief Goosen, 71.22%. 10, Mike Weir, 71.02%.

Total Driving

1, Scott Parel, 42. 2 (tie), Billy Mayfair and Kevin Sutherland, 44. 4 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Jeff Maggert, 45. 6, Darren Clarke, 46. 7 (tie), Paul Broadhurst and Brandt Jobe, 47. 9, Bernhard Langer, 48. 10, Scott Dunlap, 50.

Putting Average

1, Tim Petrovic, 1.723. 2 (tie), Bernhard Langer and David Toms, 1.734. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 1.739. 5, Robert Karlsson, 1.743. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.747. 7, Retief Goosen, 1.750. 8, Ernie Els, 1.756. 9, 2 tied with 1.759.

Birdie Average

1, Kevin Sutherland, 4.38. 2, Bernhard Langer, 4.22. 3, Retief Goosen, 4.21. 4 (tie), Robert Karlsson and Mike Weir, 4.10. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.07. 7, Ernie Els, 4.06. 8, Tim Petrovic, 4.02. 9, 2 tied with 4.00.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Ernie Els, 81.0. 2, Robert Karlsson, 95.5. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 99.7. 4, Kenny Perry, 118.8. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 122.0. 6 (tie), Retief Goosen and Gene Sauers, 122.7. 8, Ken Tanigawa, 124.4. 9, John Daly, 130.5. 10, Brett Quigley, 135.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Mike Weir, 68.09%. 2, Tom Pernice Jr., 60.87%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 60.29%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 60.00%. 5, Bernhard Langer, 59.60%. 6, Woody Austin, 59.34%. 7, Tom Byrum, 59.26%. 8, Scott Parel, 59.20%. 9, Billy Mayfair, 57.29%. 10, Mark O'Meara, 57.14%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Kevin Sutherland, 59. 2, Bernhard Langer, 91. 3, Ernie Els, 105. 4, Retief Goosen, 106. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 113. 6, Mike Weir, 114. 7, Jerry Kelly, 116. 8, Scott Parel, 130. 9, Darren Clarke, 141. 10, Robert Karlsson, 142.