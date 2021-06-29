BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2380
|unch
|Jul
|2351
|unch
|Sep
|2418
|Down
|3
|Sep
|2378
|2389
|2352
|2380
|unch
|Dec
|2421
|2428
|2396
|2418
|Down
|3
|Mar
|2435
|2441
|2410
|2431
|Down
|6
|May
|2452
|2453
|2425
|2444
|Down
|7
|Jul
|2461
|2462
|2440
|2456
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2450
|2468
|2448
|2464
|Down
|5
|Dec
|2447
|2469
|2447
|2461
|Down
|6
|Mar
|2444
|2458
|2444
|2458
|Down
|6
|May
|2462
|Down
|6