BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2380 unch Jul 2351 unch Sep 2418 Down 3 Sep 2378 2389 2352 2380 unch Dec 2421 2428 2396 2418 Down 3 Mar 2435 2441 2410 2431 Down 6 May 2452 2453 2425 2444 Down 7 Jul 2461 2462 2440 2456 Down 6 Sep 2450 2468 2448 2464 Down 5 Dec 2447 2469 2447 2461 Down 6 Mar 2444 2458 2444 2458 Down 6 May 2462 Down 6