Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 03:19
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2380 unch
Jul 2351 unch
Sep 2418 Down 3
Sep 2378 2389 2352 2380 unch
Dec 2421 2428 2396 2418 Down 3
Mar 2435 2441 2410 2431 Down 6
May 2452 2453 2425 2444 Down 7
Jul 2461 2462 2440 2456 Down 6
Sep 2450 2468 2448 2464 Down 5
Dec 2447 2469 2447 2461 Down 6
Mar 2444 2458 2444 2458 Down 6
May 2462 Down 6

Updated : 2021-06-29 09:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township