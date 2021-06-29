New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|428.85
|428.85
|428.85
|428.85 Down 1.05
|Jul
|427.90
|430.70
|425.20
|427.80 Down 1.40
|Aug
|428.45
|430.45
|425.35
|428.00 Down 1.05
|Sep
|427.90
|430.85
|425.20
|427.85 Down 1.10
|Oct
|428.45
|430.40
|426.75
|428.00 Down 1.05
|Nov
|427.00
|429.00
|427.00
|428.15 Down 1.05
|Dec
|428.30
|430.85
|425.30
|428.05 Down 1.00
|Jan
|427.00
|428.40
|427.00
|428.40
|Down .90
|Feb
|428.40 Down 1.00
|Mar
|428.85
|428.90
|427.25
|428.25
|Down .85
|Apr
|428.35
|Down .75
|May
|427.45
|429.50
|427.45
|428.25
|Down .85
|Jun
|428.20
|Down .85
|Jul
|428.20
|Down .75
|Aug
|428.10
|Down .75
|Sep
|428.00
|Down .65
|Oct
|427.90
|Down .65
|Nov
|427.80
|Down .65
|Dec
|427.30
|Down .65
|Jan
|427.20
|Down .65
|Feb
|427.00
|Down .65
|Mar
|426.75
|Down .65
|Apr
|426.30
|Down .65
|May
|425.95
|Down .65
|Jul
|425.40
|Down .65
|Sep
|424.55
|Down .65
|Dec
|423.55
|Down .65
|Mar
|422.95
|Down .65
|May
|422.80
|Down .65
|Jul
|422.85
|Down .65
|Sep
|423.00
|Down .65
|Dec
|423.15
|Down .65
|Mar
|423.20
|Down .65
|May
|423.25
|Down .65
|Jul
|423.30
|Down .65
|Sep
|423.35
|Down .65
|Dec
|423.75
|Down .65
|Mar
|423.50
|Down .65
|May
|423.25
|Down .65
|Jul
|423.00
|Down .65