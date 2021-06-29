Alexa
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 03:19
New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 428.85 428.85 428.85 428.85 Down 1.05
Jul 427.90 430.70 425.20 427.80 Down 1.40
Aug 428.45 430.45 425.35 428.00 Down 1.05
Sep 427.90 430.85 425.20 427.85 Down 1.10
Oct 428.45 430.40 426.75 428.00 Down 1.05
Nov 427.00 429.00 427.00 428.15 Down 1.05
Dec 428.30 430.85 425.30 428.05 Down 1.00
Jan 427.00 428.40 427.00 428.40 Down .90
Feb 428.40 Down 1.00
Mar 428.85 428.90 427.25 428.25 Down .85
Apr 428.35 Down .75
May 427.45 429.50 427.45 428.25 Down .85
Jun 428.20 Down .85
Jul 428.20 Down .75
Aug 428.10 Down .75
Sep 428.00 Down .65
Oct 427.90 Down .65
Nov 427.80 Down .65
Dec 427.30 Down .65
Jan 427.20 Down .65
Feb 427.00 Down .65
Mar 426.75 Down .65
Apr 426.30 Down .65
May 425.95 Down .65
Jul 425.40 Down .65
Sep 424.55 Down .65
Dec 423.55 Down .65
Mar 422.95 Down .65
May 422.80 Down .65
Jul 422.85 Down .65
Sep 423.00 Down .65
Dec 423.15 Down .65
Mar 423.20 Down .65
May 423.25 Down .65
Jul 423.30 Down .65
Sep 423.35 Down .65
Dec 423.75 Down .65
Mar 423.50 Down .65
May 423.25 Down .65
Jul 423.00 Down .65

Updated : 2021-06-29 09:17 GMT+08:00

