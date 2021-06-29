Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Otzelberger's annual pay package at Iowa St is $1.5 million

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 01:23
Otzelberger's annual pay package at Iowa St is $1.5 million

AMES, Iowa (AP) — New Iowa State men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger will be paid $1 million per year with an additional $500,000 in supplemental benefits under terms of his five-year contract released Monday.

Otzelberger's base pay is $300,000, and he receives $700,000 for public appearances, speaking engagements and media obligations. The supplemental benefits include university contributions to his retirement plan.

Otzelberger will receive a bonus if the Cyclones are among the top four seeds in the Big 12 Tournament, with the No. 1 seed earning him $250,000. He would earn $100,000 for winning the conference tournament, $50,000 for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid and $50,000 for each win in the tournament.

The university is providing a vehicle to Otzelberger and paying for his Ames Country Club membership.

Iowa State also agreed to pay $3.4 million to buy out his contract at UNLV, where he coached the past two years. Otzelberger was earning $1.2 million per year at UNLV.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-06-29 09:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township