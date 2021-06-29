Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Czechs want Russia to pay for damages from 2014 blast

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 00:02
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 photo, Russia's ambassador to Prague, Aleksandr Zmeyevsky leaves the Foreign Ministry in Prague, Czech Republ...

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 photo, Russia's ambassador to Prague, Aleksandr Zmeyevsky leaves the Foreign Ministry in Prague, Czech Republ...

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's ambassador to Prague on Monday to request full compensation for damages from a huge ammunition depot explosion allegedly caused by Russian spies.

The ministry said deputy Foreign Minister Martin Smolek handed Ambassdor Aleksandr Zmeyevsky a diplomatic note “invoking the responsibility of the Russian Federation under international law for its involvement in the explosions of ammunition depot in Vrbetice in 2014.”

Czech leaders said on April 17 that they had evidence pointing to the participation of two agents from Russia’s military spy agency in the depot explosion that killed two people. Russia has denied any involvement.

The same two Russians were charged by British authorities in absentia in 2018 with trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in the English city of Salisbury.

The findings resulted in a serious diplomatic crisis between the Czech Republic and Russia, with dozens of diplomats ordered to leave their respective embassies.

At the same time, the Czech ministry requested that Russia revoke its decision from May that designated the Czech Republic, alongside the United States, as nations that engage in “unfriendly actions.” The move limits the hiring of staff for their embassy operations.

The Russian ambassador was told that it constitutes a violation of international law, specifically of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Treaty between the Czech Republic and Russian Federation on Friendly Relations and Cooperation.

Updated : 2021-06-29 09:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township
Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township