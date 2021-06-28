|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ch-Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
ch - clinched championship
___
Brentford vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|r-Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
r - relegated
___
Blackburn vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barrow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrogate Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartlepool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyton Orient
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oldham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scunthorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sutton United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Carlisle vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.