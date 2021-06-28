Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Big fire breaks out near London's Elephant & Castle station

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 22:19
Big fire breaks out near London's Elephant & Castle station

LONDON (AP) — A big fire has broken out near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle, sending huge plumes of black smoke over the capital.

Linking videos posted on Twitter, the London Fire Brigade said Monday that 15 fire engines and 100 firefighters were battling the blaze at railway arches near the station, which is just south of the River Thames and near some major London landmarks, including the London Eye.

The fire brigade said three commercial units below the railway arches are completely on fire and four cars and a telephone box near the station were also alight.

It also urged people to avoid the area and to close all doors and windows.

Elephant and Castle is a busy traffic intersection. It also is a major rail hub, home to a busy subway station on the Northern Line as well as overground trains that connects south London and north London.

Local police said the incident is not believed to be terror-related.

No further details were immediately available.

Updated : 2021-06-28 23:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up