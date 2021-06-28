Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 5 .667
Chicago 9 8 .529 2
New York 8 8 .500
Washington 7 8 .467 3
Atlanta 5 9 .357
Indiana 1 15 .063
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 4 .750
Las Vegas 11 4 .733 ½
Dallas 8 8 .500 4
Phoenix 7 7 .500 4
Minnesota 7 7 .500 4
Los Angeles 6 8 .429 5

___

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 74, Chicago 58

Las Vegas 95, Seattle 92, OT

Phoenix 88, Los Angeles 79

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-28 23:14 GMT+08:00

