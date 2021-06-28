WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|New York
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Indiana
|1
|15
|.063
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Phoenix
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Minnesota
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|6
|8
|.429
|5
___
Connecticut 74, Chicago 58
Las Vegas 95, Seattle 92, OT
Phoenix 88, Los Angeles 79
No games scheduled.
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.