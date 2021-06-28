All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|47
|31
|.603
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|23-17
|24-14
|Tampa Bay
|47
|32
|.595
|½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|23-16
|24-16
|Toronto
|40
|36
|.526
|6
|5
|7-3
|W-2
|16-17
|24-19
|New York
|40
|37
|.519
|6½
|5½
|5-5
|L-3
|21-18
|19-19
|Baltimore
|24
|54
|.308
|23
|22
|2-8
|L-2
|12-26
|12-28
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|45
|32
|.584
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|28-14
|17-18
|Cleveland
|41
|33
|.554
|2½
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|20-13
|21-20
|Detroit
|34
|44
|.436
|11½
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|19-21
|15-23
|Kansas City
|33
|43
|.434
|11½
|12
|3-7
|L-5
|18-19
|15-24
|Minnesota
|33
|43
|.434
|11½
|12
|7-3
|W-2
|17-23
|16-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|48
|30
|.615
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|26-13
|22-17
|Oakland
|47
|33
|.588
|2
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|25-18
|22-15
|Seattle
|41
|38
|.519
|7½
|5½
|7-3
|L-1
|24-16
|17-22
|Los Angeles
|37
|40
|.481
|10½
|8½
|4-6
|W-1
|21-19
|16-21
|Texas
|30
|48
|.385
|18
|16
|5-5
|W-3
|20-21
|10-27
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|24-11
|16-22
|Washington
|37
|38
|.493
|4
|7½
|7-3
|W-1
|21-18
|16-20
|Atlanta
|37
|40
|.481
|5
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-20
|17-20
|Philadelphia
|36
|39
|.480
|5
|8½
|4-6
|W-1
|21-14
|15-25
|Miami
|33
|44
|.429
|9
|12½
|4-6
|L-1
|18-18
|15-26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|45
|33
|.577
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|23-18
|22-15
|Chicago
|42
|36
|.538
|3
|4
|4-6
|L-3
|26-13
|16-23
|Cincinnati
|38
|38
|.500
|6
|7
|3-7
|L-1
|18-18
|20-20
|St. Louis
|37
|41
|.474
|8
|9
|2-8
|L-1
|20-18
|17-23
|Pittsburgh
|29
|47
|.382
|15
|16
|6-4
|W-1
|16-21
|13-26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|50
|27
|.649
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|26-11
|24-16
|Los Angeles
|47
|31
|.603
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|26-13
|21-18
|San Diego
|47
|33
|.588
|4½
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|30-15
|17-18
|Colorado
|31
|47
|.397
|19½
|15
|4-6
|L-3
|25-16
|6-31
|Arizona
|22
|57
|.278
|29
|24½
|2-8
|L-1
|12-24
|10-33
___
Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 2, Houston 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 2
Texas 4, Kansas City 1
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Seattle 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 6-3) at Toronto (Ray 5-3), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-8) at Boston (Pivetta 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
Washington 5, Miami 1
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
San Diego 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Cincinnati (Santillan 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 2-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-9), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 6-6), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.