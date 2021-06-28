Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 47 31 .603 _ _ 6-4 W-3 23-17 24-14
Tampa Bay 47 32 .595 ½ _ 4-6 L-1 23-16 24-16
Toronto 40 36 .526 6 5 7-3 W-2 16-17 24-19
New York 40 37 .519 5-5 L-3 21-18 19-19
Baltimore 24 54 .308 23 22 2-8 L-2 12-26 12-28
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 45 32 .584 _ _ 3-7 W-1 28-14 17-18
Cleveland 41 33 .554 3 5-5 L-2 20-13 21-20
Detroit 34 44 .436 11½ 12 5-5 W-1 19-21 15-23
Kansas City 33 43 .434 11½ 12 3-7 L-5 18-19 15-24
Minnesota 33 43 .434 11½ 12 7-3 W-2 17-23 16-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 48 30 .615 _ _ 8-2 L-1 26-13 22-17
Oakland 47 33 .588 2 _ 4-6 W-1 25-18 22-15
Seattle 41 38 .519 7-3 L-1 24-16 17-22
Los Angeles 37 40 .481 10½ 4-6 W-1 21-19 16-21
Texas 30 48 .385 18 16 5-5 W-3 20-21 10-27

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 40 33 .548 _ _ 4-6 L-1 24-11 16-22
Washington 37 38 .493 4 7-3 W-1 21-18 16-20
Atlanta 37 40 .481 5 5-5 W-1 20-20 17-20
Philadelphia 36 39 .480 5 4-6 W-1 21-14 15-25
Miami 33 44 .429 9 12½ 4-6 L-1 18-18 15-26
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 45 33 .577 _ _ 7-3 W-5 23-18 22-15
Chicago 42 36 .538 3 4 4-6 L-3 26-13 16-23
Cincinnati 38 38 .500 6 7 3-7 L-1 18-18 20-20
St. Louis 37 41 .474 8 9 2-8 L-1 20-18 17-23
Pittsburgh 29 47 .382 15 16 6-4 W-1 16-21 13-26
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 50 27 .649 _ _ 8-2 L-1 26-11 24-16
Los Angeles 47 31 .603 _ 6-4 W-3 26-13 21-18
San Diego 47 33 .588 _ 9-1 W-1 30-15 17-18
Colorado 31 47 .397 19½ 15 4-6 L-3 25-16 6-31
Arizona 22 57 .278 29 24½ 2-8 L-1 12-24 10-33

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 2, Houston 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 2

Texas 4, Kansas City 1

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Seattle 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 6-3) at Toronto (Ray 5-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-8) at Boston (Pivetta 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Washington 5, Miami 1

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Rogers 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Cincinnati (Santillan 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 6-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-28 23:14 GMT+08:00

