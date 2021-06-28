Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ukraine, NATO launch joint Black Sea drills

By YURAS KARMANAU , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/28 20:58
FILE - In this Saturday, June 26, 2021 file photo, released by the Georgian Interior Ministry, British destroyer HMS Defender arrives at the port of B...

FILE - In this Saturday, June 26, 2021 file photo, released by the Georgian Interior Ministry, British destroyer HMS Defender arrives at the port of B...

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and NATO on Monday launched Black Sea drills that will involve dozens of warships, an exercise that follows last week's incident with a British destroyer off Crimea.

Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of British destroyer Defender on Wednesday to force her out of an area near the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Britain denied that account, insisted its ship wasn’t fired upon and said it was sailing in Ukrainian waters.

The Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers that began Monday and will last for two weeks are set to involve about 30 warships and 40 aircraft from U.S. and its NATO allies and Ukraine. U.S. destroyer Ross has arrived in the Ukrainian port of Odessa for the drills.

U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle Gantt noted Monday that a large number of participants in the exercise reflects a shared commitment to ensuring free access to international waters.

Moscow has criticized the drills, and the Russian Defense Ministry said it would closely monitor them.

In Wednesday's incident, Britain insisted the Defender had been making a routine journey through an internationally recognized travel lane and remained in Ukrainian waters near Crimea. The U.K., like most of the world, recognizes Crimea as part of Ukraine despite the peninsula’s annexation by Russia.

Russia denounced the Defender’s move as a provocation and warned that next time it could fire to hit intruding warships if they again try to test Russian military resolve.

Updated : 2021-06-28 23:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up