Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Geraint Thomas crashes during Tour de France Stage 3

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 20:41
Britain's Geraint Thomas rides with the pack during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start ...

Britain's Geraint Thomas rides with the pack during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start ...

PONTIVY, France (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas was involved in a crash during the third stage of the three-week race.

The Ineos-Grenadiers leader fell off his bike with about 145 kilometers left in Monday's third stage in the Brittany region.

Thomas remained on the ground for a while and looked like he would retire but ultimately went back on his bike.

Tour organizers said the peloton was riding at 43 kph when the crash took place. Robert Gesink, a teammate of last-year's runner-up Primoz Roglic, also fell and was forced to abandon.

Thomas, the 2018 champion, struggled at the back of the race afterwards. His teammate Luke Rowe waited for him and the Welsh pair lagged 2 minutes and 30 seconds behind the peloton.

Thomas was 20th overall before the start of the stage, 41 seconds behind race leader Mathieu van der Poel.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-28 21:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners