Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Memorial to be dedicated on anniversary of newspaper attack

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 20:31
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pictures of five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper adorn candles during a vigil across the street f...

FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pictures of five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper adorn candles during a vigil across the street f...

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A memorial in remembrance of the five people who died in a mass shooting at a Maryland newspaper is being dedicated on Monday, the third anniversary of the attack.

Friends and family are scheduled to attend the event at an Annapolis park, along with local officials. Author and journalist David Simon is expected to attend.

A memorial titled “Guardians of the First Amendment” will be dedicated at the event. It includes five pillars to represent the five lives lost in the shooting. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters died in the attack.

The memorial includes a rounded brick edifice, which will hold a panel showing the First Amendment.

Gunman Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in October 2019, but he says he’s not criminally responsible due to mental illness. A jury has recently been selected to determine whether Ramos should be sentenced to prison or committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

Updated : 2021-06-28 21:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners