The LU+ Business Center Opening Ceremony and Charity Event LET'S REACH FOR THE SKY

Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club performance, charity rope skipping marathon and charity bazaar, with over 300 participants. More than one hundred thousand Hong Kong Dollars have been raised from the event which will be used to support employment programs for the underprivileged.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 June 2021 - The LU+ Business Opening Ceremony and Charity Event held by Safety Godown Company Limited (00237.HK) at the LU Plaza was held successfully on June 25. During the event, the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club was invited to perform different rope-skipping freestyles. The public were also invited to join the "Charity Rope Skipping Marathon" and the charity bazaar. More than 300 people joined this event and skipped more than 19000 times, which help Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service raised more than one hundred thousand Hong Kong Dollars.





Mr. Raymond Chiu (Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service, Chief Executive) presenting award to Mr. Wayne Lu (Safety Godown Group – Executive Director)

At the opening ceremony of the Open Day, the Executive Director of Safety Godown Company Limited, Mr. Wayne Lu said, "Many people have lost their jobs during the pandemic. During this difficult time, the Lu's Foundation would like to support Oi Kwan's employment programs for the underprivileged." Mr. Lu stated that the reason for choosing rope-skipping as the main theme was because it could be done in very limited space. He would like to motivate those affected by the epidemic with the indomitable spirit of athletes. Apart from this, he hoped that The LU+ Business Centre can be a platform connecting charities, business associations and private companies and create synergy and generate positive impact to the society.





Mr. Raymond Chiu, the Chief Executive Officer of Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service, appreciated Lu's Foundation and LU Plaza for supporting community services in the past year. He said, "At the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, the LU's Foundation donated reusable anti-bacterial face masks, subsidized free canteen, and purchased equipment to support grass-roots students' online learning. Furthermore, the LU Plaza also offers preferential rent to Ratoon Beauté nail parlor and the Vocational Training and Employment Support Service Center with the aim to assist unemployed individuals to start a career."





During the event day, a star-rated rope skipping team - the Super Skipping Team of four performed Single Freestyles, Pair Freestyles and Team Freestyles in a flash mob rope skipping performance . Furthermore, the "Charity Rope Skipping Marathon" and the charity sale attracted more than three hundred visitors and tenants to join, raising more than one hundred thousand Hong Kong Dollars for the Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service.





The LU+ Business Center Opening Ceremony and Charity Day ：

Organizer: LU plaza, The LU+

Beneficiary Group: Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service

Performing group: Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club





Guests of Honour：

Mr. Lu Wing Yee, Wayne (Safety Godown Group – Executive Director)

Mr. Chiu Han Man, Raymond (Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service, Chief Executive)

Pastor Chris Law (acting senior pastor of Tsim Sha Tsui Baptist Church)

Sun Yue, (former member of the China Women's National Volleyball Team)

Mr. Carmelo K.S. Lee (Senior Partner of Woo Kwan Lee & Lo)

Mr. Oscar Chan (Jones Lang LaSalle Limited, Head of Capital Markets in Hong Kong)

Mr. Chung Chi Hung (Jones Lang LaSalle Limited, Executive Director, Head of Property Management)

Mr. Huang Huei Ru ( Safety Godown Group – Assistang General Manager )





For more the event photos, please click the following link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zOFAJYEZfZKMNDCdBiZjJ38vgrGJKMM2

Participating Groups

About Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service

The Baptist Convention of Hong Kong authorized the Hong Kong Baptist University (formerly known as Hong Kong Baptist College) to organize it in 1978 and was established and formally established in 1982. The organization is district-based and is committed to providing diversified services for children to the elderly, including integrated services for children, youth and families, integrated services for the elderly, integrated mental health services, training and employment services, clinical psychology and counselling services, nursery schools, and catering services And poverty alleviation projects, etc., the service areas are all over Hong Kong, Kowloon, and New Territories. The organization formally became an independent body corporate (a company limited by guarantee) in accordance with the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance in 2009 and was approved by the Inland Revenue Department to become a tax-exempt charitable organization in accordance with the tax regulations.

About LU Plaza

LU Plaza, owned by Safety Godown Company Limited, is located in Kowloon East which is known as Hong Kong's second core business district (CBD2), with elegant scenery and convenient transportation. The total building area is about 440,000 square feet, and the building is 21 floors high. The parking area on the first and second floors are for private cars, trucks, and motorcycles. There are also environmentally friendly electric vehicle charging parking spaces. On the side of the basement lobby, there is also an air-conditioned VIP pick-up and drop-off area, barrier-free passages, and facilities for people in need. The ground floor lobby and the third floor are retail shops, restaurants, and Chinese restaurants.

The LU+ Business Center on the 3rd floor of LU Plaza has multi-purpose event venues, which are suitable for holding different meetings and events, including business meetings, video conferences, seminars, workshops, yoga and fitness trainings, dance classes, etc.





LU Plaza: https://www.luplaza.com.hk/

The LU+ Business Center: https://www.theluplus.com/

About The Lu's Foundation

In 1996, the charity Lu's Foundation Limited was founded by Mr. Lu Sin (Zhen Wan), founder of Safety Godown Company Limited, South Asia Knitting Factory Limited, and Kian Nan Trading Co Ltd, on the initiative of his friend Mr. Huang Diyan (former Vice Chairman of the Bank of China and Director of the Hong Kong Macau Regional Office). The charter was drafted by Mr. Carmelo Lee, Senior Partner of the Woo Kwan Lee&Lo, with the purpose of "helping the poor, promoting good deeds, giving love and giving back to the community". This year, the Lu's Foundation has entered its silver Jubilee year. Over the years, the Lu's Foundation and Mr. Lu Sin's companies have donated more than HK$200 million to disaster relief, the elderly and the young, education and medical assistance, including nearly 200 schools mainly located in Fujian. Contributing to the cause of charity and education in China, Hong Kong and around the world.





About Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club

Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club was established in 2009. Cooperated with more than one hundred primary and secondary schools and kindergartens to hold rope skipping courses. Through promotional activities, training classes, coaching courses, workshops, lectures, seminars, and continuing education courses, we are committed to providing high-quality rope skipping training and further popularizing rope skipping.





