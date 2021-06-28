Alexa
Young Greeks promised cash to get vaccinated

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 18:59
People work out on surf boards near a beach of Kavouri suburb, south of Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece will give young adults 150 euros ($180) in credit to get vaccinated as it launches a two-tier access policy over the summer, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday.

Mitsotakis said that starting July 15, Greek citizens under age 26 would be eligible for the credit in a digital wallet after receiving the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination.

“We hope that young people will take advantage of this opportunity. The state thanks you for acting responsibly and doing something that I am certain you would have done anyway,” Mitsotakis said in a televised speech.

Heavily reliant on tourism, Greece is looking for ways to fully reopen its economy after recently making the vaccination available to all adult age groups.

Government officials say additional freedoms will be granted to vaccination certificate holders, but haven't finalized details of that policy, adding that they are also examining legal options to make vaccination compulsory for various employment categories including nursing home staff.

Updated : 2021-06-28 20:14 GMT+08:00

