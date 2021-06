If you follow these signs, an exciting trip back to the Middle Ages awaits you. It takes you over 1000 kilometers through the state of Saxony-Anhalt a... If you follow these signs, an exciting trip back to the Middle Ages awaits you. It takes you over 1000 kilometers through the state of Saxony-Anhalt and links 88 structures that were built during the Romanesque period of architecture, that is from 950 to 1250 AD.