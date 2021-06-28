Alexa
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan

Magnitude 4.7 temblor rocks Taiwan's Hualien County

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/28 17:40
Map of magnitude 4.7 earthquake on June 28. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 5:08 p.m. on Monday afternoon (June 28), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 21.2 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 19.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Hualien County; a 3 in Nantou County; and 2 in Taichung City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Yilan County, Taitung County, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, and Hsinchu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
