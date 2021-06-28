Alexa
More Moderna vaccines to arrive in Taiwan

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/28 17:30
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (June 28) confirmed that 410,000 doses of Moderna vaccines will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday.

Liberty Times reported Monday that the third batch of 410,000 doses of Moderna vaccines purchased by Taiwan's government will arrive at Taoyuan Airport at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, following earlier batches of 150,000 and 240,000 doses that arrived on May 28 and June 18, respectively. The shipment will be carried from Luxembourg by China Airlines cargo aircraft CI5556.

During Monday’s CECC press conference, Health Minister and CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed the rumored delivery. Chen typically tries to avoid discussing vaccine arrival schedules, but this time he verified the news, saying there is no need to deny because it’s true.

"However, I still prefer not to talk more about it before the vaccines land safely in Taiwan in order to stay away from trouble," Chen said.

Among people aged 18 and over, the Moderna vaccine is 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection in those who receive two doses and have no evidence of being previously infected, according to the U.S Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
