Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 16:03
1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Two separate shootings left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago, police said.

A woman died, and four men and a teenager were wounded when an SUV drove by and shots were fired in the South Shore area just before 9 p.m., news outlets reported. The group of six was standing outside when the gunfire erupted.

The woman was shot six times and taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. The four men and a 15-year-old boy were taken to hospitals where their conditions were said to be stable.

About two hours later, a separate shooting in the Marquette Park area wounded eight people, Chicago fire officials said. A vehicle collision was also reported nearby in which two people were injured.

It was not immediately clear how the shooting and the crash may be related. Authorities also did not immediately say what may have led up to the shooting.

No suspects or arrests were immediately announced in either shooting.

Updated : 2021-06-28 17:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths