Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (June 28) reported 60 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest number of cases reported in one day since Level 3 restrictions were implemented nationwide.

At a press briefing on Monday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 60 new local coronavirus cases and no imported cases. He also announced three deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 635.

Monday's case count of 60 was even lower than the 75 reported exactly one week ago (June 21). Monday's milestone marks the lowest number of cases reported since the Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide on May 19, and since when they were implemented in New Taipei City and Taipei City on May 15, with today's 60 cases only one-third of the 180 reported on May 15.

The last time Taiwan reported fewer local cases was May 14, when the country announced 29 local infections. However, Chen on Monday cautioned that one of the factors explaining the lower numbers was few people undergoing coronavirus tests over the weekend, and he called on the public to not venture out unless absolutely necessary.

When asked under what conditions the CECC would lift Level 3 restrictions, Chen said that they are set to end in two weeks. In the meantime, he said it is crucial to complete the implementation of epidemic prevention control programs in traditional markets, wholesale markets, and night markets.

He added that the CECC will refer to indicators standardized by the World Health Organization and other international organizations prior to the relaxing of Level 3 measures. As to whether the CECC will consider opening restaurants to indoor dining, Chen said that safety guidelines must be established first, and only when a consensus has been reached will the center considerer a "micro-unlocking" of the Level 3 regulations.