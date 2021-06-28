China approves large state-owned tech merger with eye on US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese officials have approved a merger of two important state-owned technology firms amid a push to become more competitive against American companies, among others.

Nikkei reported the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of China’s State Council (SASAC) on June 23 said it is allowing the deal between China Electronics Technology Group (CETG) and China Putian Information Industry Group (Potevio). The merger will see Potevio become a wholly owned subsidiary of CETG.

The move is part of the Chinese government’s efforts to build domestic supply chains for critical industries that do not rely on foreign countries like the U.S, the report said. Merging CETG and Potevio will allow China to funnel more capital into research and development.

CETG, which has close military ties, has an annual turnover of US$32.9 billion, a number that is expected to be northward of US$50 billion post-merger, per Nikkei. It supplies information technology products to the military, including radar and other electronic equipment, in addition to IT infrastructure.

Potevio focuses on wireless communications and security. It provides chips for government networks and telecommunications equipment and is also involved in smart city hardware and software as well as electric vehicle charging services.

The merger is also seen as a push to reform and reorganize state-owned enterprises. The SASAC has been pushing mergers to reduce the number of companies it controls in order to streamline operations, according to Nikkei.