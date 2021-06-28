Alexa
Ningxia night market in Taipei to partially reopen Tuesday

Vendors will provide takeout services only

  378
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/28 15:49
(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ningxia Night Market in Taipei will begin to partially reopen on Tuesday (June 29), with about a quarter of the stalls reopening in the initial stage, according to Tim Lin (林定國), an official from the night market, per CNA.

The Ningxia Night Market, which is well-known for providing a range of snacks, originally had 180 stalls. However, only about 40 stalls will reopen on Tuesday, Lin said.

To prevent visitors from gathering and staying too long, all vendors will provide drive-thru style services, selling takeout only from one side of their stalls, according to the report.

All vendors will be required to take temperatures before and after work, while visitors will have to leave contact tracing information or scan related QR codes.

Since coronavirus cases began to surge in Taiwan during May, vendors at the night market have voluntarily shuttered their businesses. As of Monday, over 50 days have passed, and some vendors are finding themselves in financial hardship, Lin said, adding that it’s time for them to resume business.
