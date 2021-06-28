Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases, 3 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (June 28) reported 60 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest number of cases reported in one day since May 14.

At a press briefing on Monday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 60 new local coronavirus cases and zero imported. He also announced three deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 635.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 26 males and 34 females between the ages of 10 and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 19-27. Of these cases, 33 were in New Taipei City; 22 in Taipei City; two in Taoyuan City; and one each in Keelung City, Nantou County, and Changhua County.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 32 were from known sources, three are from unknown sources, and 25 are still under investigation. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the three coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday include two men and one woman between the ages of 70 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 23 to June 22.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 26 and June 24, while the dates of death ranged from June 25 to June 26.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,282,057 COVID tests, with 1,265,704 coming back negative. Out of the 14,694 confirmed cases, 1,170 were imported, 13,471 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 102 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 635 individuals have succumbed to the disease, of whom 627 were local cases.

Of the local deaths, 321 were in New Taipei City; 243 in Taipei City; 21 in Keelung City; 17 in Taoyuan City; 10 in Changhua County; four each in Taichung City and Hsinchu County; two each in Yilan County and Hualien County; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.