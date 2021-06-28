Taiwan seeks larger role in global supply chain with Wall Street Journal ad

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New York Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) on Saturday (June 26) announced that it had posted an ad in the Wall Street Journal promoting Taiwan-U.S. trade relations.

The half-page ad, published on Friday, was titled "Road Map to Resilience” and featured bilateral trade statistics. It noted that in 2020, Taiwan was the ninth-largest trading partner and 10th largest export market of the U.S. Additionally, it said that Taiwan accounts for 45 percent of American semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

James K.J. Lee (李光章), head of the New York TECO, stated in a press release that the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a complete restructuring of the global supply chain and U.S. President Biden is actively expanding supply chain cooperation in certain key industries with its democratic partners.

Lee said that Taiwan is taking advantage of this opportunity to become more economically integrated with the U.S. and other like-minded allies. Since Taipei and Washington share the same values of freedom and democracy and their industries are complementary, Taiwan is undoubtedly a reliable and excellent supply chain partner for the U.S., CNA quoted Lee as saying.

The TECO head said that the two countries have been cooperating closely in many areas, adding that with the development of semiconductors, 5G communications, electric vehicle, and green energy industries, “potential for cooperation between the two nations is endless.”

Lee said that by publishing such ads, Taiwan hopes to convey to the American public that the East Asian country is a significant democratic, economic, and security partner. "We are willing to work together with the United States and other like-minded countries in the post-pandemic era to create a safe, sustainable, and resilient global supply chain."