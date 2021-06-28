List of winners at the 2021 BET Awards

Jazmine Sullivan accepts the album of the year award for "Heaux Tales" as her mother Pam Sullivan looks on at right at the BET Awards on Sunday, June ... Jazmine Sullivan accepts the album of the year award for "Heaux Tales" as her mother Pam Sullivan looks on at right at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)