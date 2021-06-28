Alexa
List of winners at the 2021 BET Awards

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/28 12:44
Megan Thee Stallion accepts the best female hip hop artist award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. ...
Ashanti, from left, and DJ Cassidy present Megan Thee Stallion with the viewer's choice award for "Savage (Remix)" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 2...
Queen Latifah accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ch...
Jazmine Sullivan accepts the album of the year award for "Heaux Tales" as her mother Pam Sullivan looks on at right at the BET Awards on Sunday, June ...
Lil Baby accepts the best male hip hop artist award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chr...
Burna Boy, of Nigeria, accepts the best international act award as his mother Bose Ogulu looks on from left at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021...
H.E.R. accepts the best female R&B pop artist award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chr...
Bruno Mars, left, and Anderson .Paak, of Silk Sonic, accept the best group award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater ...
Andra Day accepts the best actress award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello...

A list of winners at the 2021 BET Awards, which aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Video of the year: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP"

— Best female R&B/pop artist: H.E.R.

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown

— Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

— Best male hip-hop artist: Lil Baby

— Best new artist: Giveon

— Best group: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

— Best collaboration: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

— Album of the year: Jazmine Sullivan, “Heaux Tales"

— Viewer's Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)"

— Lifetime Achievement Award: Queen Latifah

— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, “Strong God"

— BET HER Award: SZA, “Good Days"

— Video director of the year: Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

— Best actress: Andra Day

— Best actor: Chadwick Boseman

— Best movie: “Judas and the Black Messiah"

— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

— Sportswoman of the year: Naomi Osaka

— Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

— Viewer’s choice — best new international act: Bree Runway (UK)

