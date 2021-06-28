Alexa
Taiwan sending deputy trade rep for US TIFA talks

Trade forum is set to meet virtually on June 30th

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/28 13:07
Taiwan and U.S. flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has tapped Deputy Trade Representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) to head the resumption of trade talks with the U.S. under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said the meeting is set to take place on June 30 and will be held online due to the pandemic. The TIFA is a forum for trade dialogue between Taipei and Washington that covers a range of trade and investment issues.

The upcoming talks will cover a range of topics, including intellectual property protection and the securing of supply chains, according to CNA. The report said the two sides are also expected to talk about current and future trade relations and areas for improvement.

The agreement between Taiwan and the U.S. was first signed in 1994 in Washington. There have been 10 previous trade forums, with the last one occurring in 2016.

The Taiwanese government has been eager to restart trade talks with the U.S., the country’s second-largest trading partner, with a combined two-way trade amounting to nearly US$91 billion in 2020, according to AIT.

The Tsai administration hopes that TIFA talks can eventually lead to a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries. Last August, President Tsai (蔡英文) announced she would be lifting popular restrictions on U.S. pork and beef imports containing the feed additive Ractopamine in hopes of encouraging trade talks.
