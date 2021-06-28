AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong family leaves a changing city for UK

Mike Hui, rear center, farewells to his relatives and friends as he and his family prepare to leave for England, in Hong Kong airport on May 21, 2021.... Mike Hui, rear center, farewells to his relatives and friends as he and his family prepare to leave for England, in Hong Kong airport on May 21, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Mike Hui, right, takes a selfie of his family and friends before his departure to England, in Hong Kong airport on May 21, 2021. Until early April, Hu... Mike Hui, right, takes a selfie of his family and friends before his departure to England, in Hong Kong airport on May 21, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Mike Hui, left, hugs his mother before his departure to England, in Hong Kong airport on May 21, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist fo... Mike Hui, left, hugs his mother before his departure to England, in Hong Kong airport on May 21, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Police gather outside Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong after arresting the chief editor and four other senior executives of the newspaper under t... Police gather outside Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong after arresting the chief editor and four other senior executives of the newspaper under the national security law on June 17, 2021. Until early April, Mike Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A cordon line is set up by police outside Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong after arresting the chief editor and four other senior executives of t... A cordon line is set up by police outside Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong after arresting the chief editor and four other senior executives of the newspaper under the national security law on June 17, 2021. Until early April, Mike Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

British National Overseas passports (BNO) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China passports are displayed by Mik... British National Overseas passports (BNO) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China passports are displayed by Mike Hui at home in Hong Kong on Jan. 31, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Thousands of protesters gather near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on June 12, 2019. Until early April 2021, Mike Hui was a photojournalist for ... Thousands of protesters gather near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on June 12, 2019. Until early April 2021, Mike Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Mike Hui reads the Apple Daily newspaper before his departure to England, at an airport in Hong Kong on May 21, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a pho... Mike Hui reads the Apple Daily newspaper before his departure to England, at an airport in Hong Kong on May 21, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Mike Hui, front left, waits outside the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal for the court case of democracy advocate Jimmy Lai who founded the Apple Dai... Mike Hui, front left, waits outside the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal for the court case of democracy advocate Jimmy Lai who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, in Hong Kong on Feb. 9, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Mike Hui, foreground, takes photos of residents lining up at the temporary testing center for COVID-19, inside the lockdown area in Hong Kong on Feb. ... Mike Hui, foreground, takes photos of residents lining up at the temporary testing center for COVID-19, inside the lockdown area in Hong Kong on Feb. 2, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Mike Hui, left, a former photojournalist of Apple Daily newspaper, and his family pose at a balcony in his temporary flat in Leeds, England on June 22... Mike Hui, left, a former photojournalist of Apple Daily newspaper, and his family pose at a balcony in his temporary flat in Leeds, England on June 22, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo)

Daughter, center, of Mike Hui farewells to her classmates at a kindergarten in Hong Kong on May 20, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist... Daughter, center, of Mike Hui farewells to her classmates at a kindergarten in Hong Kong on May 20, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Daughter of Mike Hui, a photojournalist of Apple Daily newspaper, looks at Mike's photos at home in Hong Kong on March 9, 2021. Until early April, Hui... Daughter of Mike Hui, a photojournalist of Apple Daily newspaper, looks at Mike's photos at home in Hong Kong on March 9, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Mike Hui, right, looks at her daughter practicing piano at home in Hong Kong on Jan. 31, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Ap... Mike Hui, right, looks at her daughter practicing piano at home in Hong Kong on Jan. 31, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Mike Hui, right, prays before the Chinese New Year dinner at home in Hong Kong on Feb. 10, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the ... Mike Hui, right, prays before the Chinese New Year dinner at home in Hong Kong on Feb. 10, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Mike Hui, left, poses with his family in Hong Kong as they are packing their house for moving to England, on March 9, 2021. Until early April, Hui was... Mike Hui, left, poses with his family in Hong Kong as they are packing their house for moving to England, on March 9, 2021. Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG (AP) — After two years of turmoil and change, Hong Kong was not the same for Mike Hui. One month ago, the 36-year-old photographer pulled up roots and moved with his wife and young daughter to the U.K. to try starting anew.

“I felt that I couldn’t stay anymore, and that I couldn’t let my next generation grow up in a society like this,” he said.

His departure came after anti-government protests divided the city in 2019 and a subsequent crackdown that has rounded up democracy activists and stifled dissent.

Until early April, Hui was a photojournalist for the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper that shut down last week following the arrest of five top editors and executives and the freezing of its assets under a national security law that China's ruling Communist Party imposed on Hong Kong as part of the crackdown.

He called the closing of the paper, where he worked for seven years, heart-aching.

“I felt that all my memories of these years, and everything that proved that I existed in this place as well as this industry, were gone. ... It’s like losing a family member who was very close to you,” he said.

Hui misses family and friends but less so the city where he was born and raised. “I don’t have strong feelings about this place after it’s been ruined in the past two years,” he said.

He pointed to a July 2019 attack on people in a subway station by a mob apparently opposed to the then-ongoing protests. It came amid tensions between police and supporters of the protesters, and many, including Hui, were disappointed by how police handled the attack in Yuen Long.

The rollout of the national security law a year later was a catalyst for his decision to leave, he said.

The adjustment to life in Leeds, a city in northern England, has perhaps been easiest for his 5-year-old daughter. Before leaving, Hui told her that their new home was a place where people of different skin colors and races lived, just like in the Disney movie “Frozen.”

She has been enjoying the spacious parks, huge warehouse-like toy stores and a larger bedroom than in densely packed Hong Kong. “After all she’s still young, and she doesn’t know what’s going on,” he said.

Despite more than 10 years in media, Hui has no plans to pick up the job again in the U.K., at least not full-time. He doesn't intend to resume the Hong Kong way of life either.

“Having moved here, I want to have a reborn mindset," he said. "I want to start over and challenge myself. You have to move on from something ... and try new things.”