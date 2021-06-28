Alexa
Stuver, defense help Austin FC to 0-0 tie with Crew

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 10:37
Austin FC defender Matt Besler (5) and Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes (11) vie for the ball during an MLS soccer match, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in ...
Fans cheer during an MLS soccer match between the Austin FC and the Columbus Crew, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher (17) and forward Diego Fagundez (14) block out Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos (7) as they vie for the ball during ...
Columbus Crew midfielder Liam Fraser (18) and Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher, front right, vie for the ball during an MLS soccer match, Sunday, June ...

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brad Stuver had six saves and expansion Austin FC played the defending champion Columbus Crew to a 0-0 tie Sunday night.

Stuver, a 30-year-old who made just nine combined appearances over his first eight MLS season, has two straight shutouts and three in the last four, games. Stuver, who has played every minute this season for Austin, leads MLS with 54 saves and is tied for the shutouts leads.

Austin (2-5-4), which has scored a league-low six goals this season, is scoreless over its last three games and has just one goal in its last seven.

Eloy Room had five saves for Columbus (4-3-3). The Crew are scoreless, and winless, in their last two matches following a three-game win streak.

Updated : 2021-06-28 12:29 GMT+08:00

