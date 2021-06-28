Alexa
Freddy Lim hopes martial law-era can inspire Taiwan's youth

Politician hopes Chen Wen-cheng's death not in vain, will inspire young to build 'nation with dignity'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/28 10:34
Independent legislator Freddy Lim (Facebook, Freddy Lim photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dr. Chen Wen-cheng Memorial Foundation released a short video on Sunday (June 27) featuring independent legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) saying he hoped Chen Wen-cheng’s story (陳文成) can inspire young people to forge a better future for the country.

The foundation announced that from June 25 to July 2, Lim and others will post pre-recorded videos on their Facebook pages to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Chen’s death, CNA reported.

Chen was an assistant professor of mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University. He was allegedly killed by government agents in July 1981 for taking part in illegal political activities.

In his video, Lim said he has participated in numerous activities organized by the Dr. Chen Wen-cheng Foundation over the years. Since he became a politician he said he has supported bills on transitional justice, ill-gotten party assets, and political archives, adding that he hopes incidents covered up by the martial law-era government will be made public.

Lim said there are still many issues the government must address, which is why the Legislative Yuan continues to promote transitional justice. He said the example of Chen and his predecessors should continue to inspire Taiwan's youths to “establish a normal country with dignity” and become a beacon of hope for oppressed people in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and Myanmar.

The independent politician said that he believes Chen would be thrilled to see what young Taiwanese are doing. In order to live up to his expectations, Lim said he will continue to work hard.
Freddy Lim
Chen Wen-cheng
Taiwan
transitional justice
ill-gotten party assets
martial law

