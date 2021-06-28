Norwegian Cruise Line sets sail again in Hong Kong from 2022

Discover innovation with NCL: From rigorous health and safety protocols to thrilling onboard experiences and incredible itineraries, sailing from your doorstep

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 June 2021 - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in cruise travel, is meticulously planning every detail of the future cruise experience as it prepares for its long-awaited global return to service in July. Once again, travellers are invited to enjoy world-class hospitality, electrifying entertainment and exquisite cuisine as they travel to incredible destinations – unpacking just once.









For those seeking close-to-home convenience, Norwegian Sun debuts in Hong Kong from 2022. Guests will enjoy the ease of sailing from their doorstep on an intimate 2,000-guest ship which features elegant design and light, bright and open spaces after a recent bow-to-stern refurbishment.

And for added peace of mind, travellers can rest assured that NCL's commitment to the health and safety of guests, crew and the communities it visits remains – as always – at the heart of everything it does. With rigorous Sail Safe protocols and new itineraries to be explored, NCL has set its sights on elevating the future of cruise travel.

INTRODUCING SAIL SAFE PROTOCOLS, FOR COMPLETE PEACE OF MIND

While health and safety has always been at the core of NCL's values, the line has spent the past year further developing and refining those protocols, using the latest scientific findings and expert advice. NCL's Sail Safe Health and Safety programme is founded on three pillars:

1) Safety for guests and crew with vaccination requirements for all cruises departing through 31 October 2021, universal COVID-19 testing and enhanced health screening protocols

2) Safety aboard with medical-grade air filtration, increased sanitation measures and enhanced medical resources – including a dedicated Public Health Officer on each ship

3) Safety ashore through the collaboration with land-based tour operator partners to extend health and safety measures to each destination.





NCL will continuously refine and improve these protocols as science, technology and our knowledge of the virus improves and will provide guests with all relevant information and any changes to protocols prior to setting sail. Meanwhile, NCL will continue its thoughtful approach to redeploying its fleet, working with destination partners and the leading experts of the Sail Safe Global Health and Wellness Council.

ONBOARD EXPERIENCES OF A LIFETIME

As much of an attraction as onshore explorations and excursions, Norwegian Sun offers something for everyone. While enjoying elegantly designed public spaces and private staterooms, travellers can indulge in culinary experiences for every palate, from Brazilian steakhouses and modern Japanese to traditional French and 24-hour classic pub fare. Enjoy a tipple while overlooking the magnificent ocean backdrop at one of the many bars and lounges or dance the night away at the nightclub on board.

Those who seek entertainment will be enthralled by the award-winning shows, electrical musicals and concerts and hilarious comedy performances. On Norwegian Sun, the NCL cast takes its audience on a walk on the wild side with Rock You Tonight, a high-energy tribute to rock icons as Queen, Journey and The Who.

And to help travellers wind down and relax on board, the Mandara Spa is a sanctuary which offers over 50 specialty treatments. The extensive menu of services - from hot-stone massages to acupuncture treatments - offers a rejuvenating experience while logging some much-needed personal time. As a part of the self-care offering on board, state-of-the-art gyms are fitted with free weights, TRX and cardio equipment as well as in house trainers to run spinning, yoga and boxing classes.

UPCOMING ITINERARIES NOT TO BE MISSED

One of the most popular times to travel within Asia is none other than the welcoming of the new lunar year. For Lunar New Year 2022, NCL has curated a special 5-day Japan Round Trip Cruise from Hong Kong to Japan on Norwegian Sun. Guests can explore the beautiful scenic island of Naha, including the limestone caves of Ryukyu village, and indulge in traditional Okinawan flavours that blend Chinese and Southeast Asian influences during an extended overnight stay.

Explore Asia in more depth with an 11-day Asia Cruise on board Norwegian Sun. Get a taste of South East Asia beginning in Bangkok, where guests will weave through glorious golden temples before embarking on a river boat journey down the Chao Phrya, marvelling at the magnificent Royal Palace and vibrant floating markets. Pay a visit to Singapore and experience the cultural hub of Asia and its incredible melting pot of cuisine, innovative architecture and sustainability efforts as well as its colonial history. Dive deep into Vietnam and experience the unique cultures of Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Da Nang and Hanoi – from iconic local street food and rickshaw rides to the natural beauty of untouched beaches and wild jungles, before finally disembarking in Hong Kong.

For an in-depth adventure, NCL's 16-day Transpacific sailing from Tokyo to Seattle on board Norwegian Sun will offer an experience like no other, starting with the bright lights and city life of Tokyo, to the unique town of Petropavlovsk in Russia, then across the International Date Line to multiple ports of picturesque Alaska before arriving in Seattle, Washington. Not only does this voyage allow guests to experience an incredible diversity of destinations, but also offers the opportunity to explore the expansive variety of onboard experiences too.





About Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)

As the innovator in global cruise travel, NCL has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 54 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to over 300 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. NCL not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveller staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 2165 6000 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow NCL on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.





Website: www.ncl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Norwegiancruiseline/ or @NorwegianCruiseLine

Instagram: @NorwegianCruiseLine

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR5xBKzqEmSDYWfQvyA8gpA or @NorwegianCruiseLine

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CruiseNorwegian or @CruiseNorwegian

Snapchat: @CruiseNorwegian





#NorwegianCruiseLine