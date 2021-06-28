Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo leaves game with lower back tightness

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 09:24
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo leaves game with lower back tightness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has left Chicago's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness on the left side of his lower back.

Rizzo came out in the fourth inning Sunday night.

The slugger struck out and grounded out in his first two at-bats against Clayton Kershaw.

Rizzo also couldn't make a difficult scoop on a low throw from shortstop Javier Báez, prolonging the second inning. Báez was charged with an error, and Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer moments later to put the Dodgers up 6-0.

Rizzo is batting .248 with 32 RBIs in 70 games this season. He hit his 10th homer of the year Saturday night, making him just the seventh Cubs player with 10 homers in 10 different seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-28 10:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
Taiwan reports 88 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 88 local COVID cases, 9 deaths